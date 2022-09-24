New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): G. Balasubramanian, IFS 1998, who is presently a High Commissioner of India to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Benin, with residence in Abuja.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

The Republic of Benin is a long-stretched country in West Africa, situated east of Togo and west of Nigeria. (ANI)

