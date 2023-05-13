The ongoing G7 Health Ministers' Meeting in Nagasaki on Saturday. (Photo Credit: Twitter/@mansukhmandviya)

Nagasaki [Japan], May 13 (ANI): Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday addressed the inaugural session of the G7 Health Ministers' Meeting in Nagasaki.

He highlighted the fact that India's G20 Presidency Health Priorities and G7 health agendas are perfectly aligned.

Union Minister Mandaviya also noted that the G7 discussions prioritised health emergency preparedness, access to medical countermeasures, and digital health to achieve UHC (Universal Health Coverage).

He tweeted, "Addressed inaugural session of the G7 Health Ministers' Meeting in Nagasaki. India's G20 Presidency Health Priorities & G7 health agendas are perfectly aligned. We have prioritized Health Emergency Preparedness, Access to Medical Countermeasures & Digital Health to achieve UHC."

On the sidelines of the G7 Health Ministers' Meeting, Mandaviya also met the Health Minister of Indonesia Budi G Sadikin and held discussions on collaboration in the pharma sector, medical research, and ensuring cost-effective medicines. Mandaviya also invited the Health Minister of Indonesia to the G20 Health Ministers' Meeting in India.

"Met Health Minister of Indonesia Budi G. Sadikin on the sidelines of the G7 Health Ministers' Meeting in Nagasaki. Indonesia supports India's G20 Presidency health priorities," the Union Health Minister tweeted.

"Discussed collaboration in the pharma sector, medical research, and ensuring cost-effective medicines. Also, invited the Hon'ble Health Minister of Indonesia to G20 Health Ministers' Meeting in India," his tweet added.

Union Minister Mandaviya arrived in Nagasaki City, Japan for G7 Health Ministers' Meeting on Friday.

Japan is holding this year's G7 presidency. The country is hosting the Health Ministers' Meeting from May 13-14. (ANI)

