London, Jun 1 (PTI) Mahatma Gandhi's principle of non-violence is more relevant today given the terrorism being sponsored from across the border by Pakistan, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said in London on Sunday.

Prasad, who is leading the all-party delegation in Europe as part of India's diplomatic outreach following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, marked the official start of the UK visit by paying floral tributes to B R Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi and addressing a massive community gathering at the High Commission of India.

Also Read | Kamikaze Drone Strikes: Ukraine Struck Military Airfields in 5 Russian Regions, 'Attacks Repelled', Says Defence Ministry.

"It is a matter of great pride for us that right in the heart of London before the great statue of Mahatma Gandhi, we have come to pay our respects and offer flowers," Prasad told reporters at the Gandhi Memorial at Tavistock Square.

"Mahatma Gandhi's principle is all the more relevant today, of non-violence, of truth, of amity, of sadbhav (goodwill). In this age of terrorism sponsored from across the border by Pakistan, his message is equally important," he said.

Also Read | What Is ASKAP J1832- 0911? Astronomers Discover Mysterious Object Located 15,000 Light Years Away That Emits Radio and X-Ray Signals Every 44 Minutes.

Former minister and author M J Akbar reflected upon the "first known instance of terrorism as state policy" by Pakistan in October 1947 when 5,000 terrorists were sent to Kashmir.

"Gandhiji was an apostle of non-violence, but about these raiders and terrorists Gandhiji sounded like (Britain's war-time prime minister) Churchill, and later he told a prayer meeting that the duty of Indian soldiers is to defeat this terrorism and never retreat," Akbar told PTI.

Earlier, the delegation explored the Ambedkar Museum in north London, where the leaders reflected upon the enduring legacy of the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.

"Babasaheb Ambedkar gave us a very important document through which we live by — the Constitution — which we strive for, which we have been fighting for and ensuring that the idea of inclusivity, justice and equality for all is maintained in true spirit and not just in words," said Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi.

"On the other hand, we have a Pakistan which continues its terror activities. We both got divided at the same time in 1947, and in 1950, we became a Republic while Pakistan continues to struggle with having an elected government in place, and the army generals have totally taken over," she added.

Their tributes to the founding fathers of the nation were followed by the nine-member team being received by Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami at India House in London, where hundreds of community leaders and members of the Indian diaspora had assembled waving tricolours and chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

"You have great regard for your motherland. The assurance to all of you is that India is strong, resurgent and will take care of Pakistan and terrorism, but you convey our message here and globally, too — terrorists must be made to pay the cost," said Prasad.

The evening opened with a rendition of the Indian National Anthem and was interspersed with applause and chants in praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The delegation here belongs to different parties with different ideologies, but when it comes to the interest of our country, we all stand here united, not belonging to different parties but as Indians," said BJP MP Daggubati Purandeswari.

"Operation Sindoor was a political directive of the Indian government, of the Indian Prime Minister, and I want to share with you that it was a 100 per cent success,” said former deputy national security adviser Pankaj Saran.

The High Commissioner underscored that terrorism needs to be treated as a global issue and not a problem limited to India.

"It is a global reality, and to pretend that this is something that happens only occasionally that Indians have to live with is a grave mistake... the time has come for the world to take it more seriously."

The community gathering was followed by a private dinner with the UK's shadow foreign secretary, Priti Patel, and her team from the Opposition Conservative Party.

"The delegation reaffirmed India's united stance and unwavering commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms," the High Commission of India in London said in a statement.

"They emphasised India's readiness to decisively respond to any and all acts of terrorism, underscoring the nation's policy of zero tolerance towards such threats," the statement added.

The multi-party delegation, led by Prasad and comprising MPs Purandeswari, Chaturvedi, Ghulam Ali Khatana, Amar Singh, Samik Bhattacharya, M. Thambidurai besides Akbar and Ambassador Saran, is scheduled for a series of engagements with think tanks, parliamentarians and diaspora leaders during the three-day UK visit concluding on Tuesday.

From the UK, the delegation will head for discussions and meetings with a cross-section of parliamentarians, political leaders and diaspora groups in the European Union (EU) and Germany.

The delegation is one of the seven multi-party delegations India has tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community to emphasise Pakistan's links to terrorism.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack, with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7.

Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)