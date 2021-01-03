Islamabad [Pakistan], January 3 (ANI): The persisting gas crisis in Pakistan has intensified, adding to the woes of the citizens as they are forced to turn to more expensive methods to compensate for the gas shortage.

According to Geo News, the gas shortage in Karachi has domestic and industrial consumers, as well as tandoors, teahouses, and hotels worried.

Adding to the crisis, the severe cold weather has also led to a reduction in gas pressure and suspension of gas supply in residential areas, further adding to the plight of the citizens.

Residents in Gujranwala are unable to light their stoves due to gas shortage and are forced to purchase expensive cylinders, while people in Ziarat and Kalat are forced to burn expensive wood for the same reason.

Furthermore, CNG stations in Multan have been shut down due to gas shortage, which has further added to the woes of the citizens, reported Geo News.

Low gas pressure is currently persisting in different areas of Quetta, in Nawan Kali, Sariab Road, Brewery, Bypass, and other areas, due to which domestic and business consumers are facing difficulties.

Meanwhile, Pakistan President Arif Alvi held a meeting with industrialists at the Governor House in Karachi and said he would take up the matter of gas crisis with concerned ministers.

President Alvi assured the business community that they would receive an update on the root causes of the gas crisis and the government's strategy being devised to deal with the situation, reported Geo News.

Last month, The News International reported that the gas crisis in Pakistan is set to worsen in January 2021, as Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) will face a shortage of 500 mmcfd and will be left with no option but to close down Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) supply to the power sector. (ANI)

