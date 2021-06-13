Beijing [China], June 13 (ANI): A gas pipe exploded in the Zhangwan district of Shiyan city, in Hubei province at about 6:30 am local time on Sunday , according to official news agency Xinhua.

The number of casualties is still being verified as the search and rescue operation is under way.

Images are circulating on social media, which appeared to be from the scene, showed rescue workers in orange jumpsuits working through the wreckage of flattened houses, reported CNN.

Authorities did not provide details on the number of people trapped or whether anyone was killed.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, according to the city government, which said on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo that it is organising rescue efforts.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

