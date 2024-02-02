Nairobi (Kenya), Feb 2 (AP) Gas explosions at an industrial building in Kenya's capital killed two people, injured at least 29 others and sent a fiery smoke plume rising over homes early Friday, authorities said.

The deaths of an adult and a minor were confirmed as of 4:30 a.m. and the toll may rise as the day breaks, said Wesley Kimeto, police chief for the Embakasi neighborhood where the explosions occurred.

Also Read | India and China Accounting for Most of the Upward Revision, Asia on Track To Again Deliver Two-Thirds to Global Growth in 2024, Says IMF.

Nairobi residents who took several videos with their phones were heard speaking in concerned tones, some of them screaming.

A company was refilling gas cylinders when the fire started and it badly damaged the building where the company was based, government spokesman Isaac Mwaura said. The fire that started around midnight was later extinguished but the cause was unknown.

Also Read | Fire Breaks Out in Mumbai's Chembur Due to Cylinder Blast, Nine Injured: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, February 2, 2024.

Kenya Red Cross ferried 29 injured people, the organization posted on its X social media account.

The proximity of the industrial company to residences raised questions about enforcement of city plans. Officials at the county government have been accused of taking bribes to overlook building codes and regulations. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)