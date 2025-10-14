Tel Aviv [Israel], October 14 (ANI/TPS): IDF forces in Gaza opened fire on suspects who approached them in the north of the Strip and crossed the yellow line earlier today, according to an IDF spokesperson.

The spokesperson emphasised that this was a violation of the agreement and that attempts had been made to warn the suspects before firing. The suspects did not respond and continued to approach the forces, who then fired in order to eliminate the threat.

Also Read | 'Should Not Be Prescribed or Dispensed to Children': WHO Issues Alert Over 3 Adultrated Cough Syrups Manufactured in India, Cautions Use Globally.

It was also stated that reports of terrorists infiltrating the defensive perimeter were incorrect.

The IDF calls on Gaza residents "to follow IDF instructions and not approach the deployed forces."

Also Read | NASA JPL Layoffs: US Space Agency's Jet Propulsion Laboratory To Cut 10% of Workforce, Affecting 550 Employees Amid Restructuring; Director Dave Gallagher Sends Message.

Five casualties were reported in Gaza. (ANI/TPS)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)