Washington, October 14: NASA's JPL (Jet Propulsion Laboratory) announced plans to reduce 10% of its workforce in the upcoming round. The NASA JPL layoffs will affect 550 employees amid restructuring. The NASA layoffs at its Propulsion Laboratory have continued since last year, when the lab announced cuts of around 5% of its workforce due to strict budget restrictions. The latest round will help in the alignment of our workforce, JPL added.

JPL Director Dave Gallagher announced the reduction of 10% of jobs as part of the reorganisation that began in July and clarified that the layoffs were not related to the recent government shutdown. Dave Gallagher confirmed that the NASA JPL layoffs will impact 550 employees across technical, business, and support areas. Salesforce AI Investment: Marc Benioff-Run Cloud Software Company To Spend USD 15 Billion in San Francisco in Next 15 Years Amid Global AI Adoption.

JPL Director Dave Gallagher's Layoffs Message to Employees

Dave Gallagher posted a message titled "JPL Workforce Update" on the official website of JPL (Jet Propulsion Lab), " Employees will be notified of their status on Tuesday, Oct. 14. Over the past few months, we have communicated openly with employees about the challenges and hard choices ahead." The NASA JPL's director said that the layoffs were not easy but essential to secure the lab's future. He emphasised that the action would help create a leaner infrastructure.

The JPL layoffs will help focus on core technical capabilities, maintain fiscal discipline, and position the lab to compete in the evolving space ecosystem, he added. Dave Gallagher said that the Jet Propulsion Laboratory will continue working to deliver vital contributions for NASA and the United States. Finally, he said, “We are grateful for the contributions of our departing colleagues, whose work has advanced exploration and innovation in ways that benefit us all.” TCS Layoffs: Tata Consultancy Services Eliminated Nearly 20,000 Jobs by September Amid AI Adoption Pressure, US Immigration Policy Changes, Says Report.

NASA Layoffs at Jet Propulsion Lab Last Year

Last year, NASA’s JPL announced back-to-back layoffs affecting hundreds of employees. First, it cut 530 employees and 40 contractors. After that, the organisation eliminated 325 roles, resulting in a reduction of 5% of the division’s staff.

