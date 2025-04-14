Dubai [UAE], April 14 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, inaugurated the "LIBF GCC Calling 2025" conference organised by the Lohana International Business Forum (LIBF), held at the Movenpick Hotel in Dubai.

The event witnessed the participation of over 1000 business leaders, decision-makers, and professional community representatives from more than 37 countries.

In his keynote address, Sheikh Nahyan expressed his delight in attending this prominent gathering, affirming that the conference serves as a purposeful global platform that brings together a distinguished group of leaders from the Lohana community, known for their economic dynamism and contributions to trade, industry, and community service.

He stated that the hosting of this conference in Dubai reflects the depth of friendship and mutual trust between the UAE and India, which have flourished over many decades.

He added, "The LIBF GCC Calling aligns fully with the priorities of the UAE and other GCC countries -- particularly in the areas of sustainable entrepreneurship, economic cooperation, and the promotion of ethical values in business."

Sheikh Nahyan emphasised that the conference goes beyond strengthening bilateral relations. It also reflects the vital role the UAE plays -- under the leadership of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan -- in advancing the principles of sustainable development, knowledge-based economy, innovation, and economic diversification. He also praised Dubai's rise as a global financial hub under the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Commending the pivotal role played by the Indian community, particularly the Lohana group, Sheikh Nahyan said, "You are known as astute traders, successful entrepreneurs, and distinguished professionals across various sectors. In the UAE, we welcome the continued expansion of this positive influence within our diverse and open economic environment."

He invited participants to seize the opportunity of this event to exchange ideas and pose the right questions that will help shape practical strategies to reinforce the Gulf's position as a global economic hub.

Following Sheikh Nahyan's remarks, Sanjay Sudhir, Ambassador of the Republic of India to the UAE, delivered a heartfelt speech emphasising the strength of India's ties with the GCC countries, especially the prominent role the Indian communities play in enhancing both economic and cultural relations.

He commended the initiatives of the Lohana International Business Forum (LIBF) in empowering business communities to build cross-border partnerships founded on cooperation, credibility, and innovation, noting that the conference serves as "a strategic platform for the future of India-Gulf collaboration."

In a pivotal moment during the event, Sheikh Nahyan and Ambassador Sudhir jointly announced the launch of "LIBF Expo 2026," which will be held in India and is expected to host delegations from over 30 countries. This upcoming expo represents the global ambition of the initiative to drive investment, enhance trade integration, and build sustainable communities and advanced cross-border economies.

The conference drew an elite group of business leaders, innovators, investors, and members of both the Indian and Gulf communities. Through its various sessions, the forum addressed opportunities for commercial expansion, global supply chain challenges, digital transformation solutions, and principles of ethical leadership in emerging markets. (ANI/WAM)

