Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane and Bangladesh Army's Lieutenant General Mohammad Saiful Alam, Quarter Master General at South Block in New Delhi. Photo Courtesy: Twitter/adgpi

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane met Lieutenant General Mohammad Saiful Alam, Quarter Master General, Bangladesh Army on Tuesday at South Block, New Delhi and issues of mutual interest.

"Lieutenant General Md Saiful Alam, Quarter Master General, Bangladesh Army called on General MM Naravane #COAS and discussed issues of mutual interest," the Army said in a Tweet.

Also Read | Amazon, Chobani, UPS and 30 More Other Companies Vow to Hire Afghanistan Refugees in US.

Chief of Army Staff of Bangladesh Army General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed was on a three-day official visit to India earlier this month.

During his visit, he held talks with India's top military brass on strengthening defence cooperation between the two countries. Apart from the three service chiefs, he also met Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat. General Naravane had visited Bangladesh in April this year.

Also Read | United States Is Not Seeking A New Cold War, Says Joe Biden At 76th Meeting of UNGA.

India is observing Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations to mark 50 years of its victory over Pakistan and the liberation of Bangladesh in the 1971 war. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)