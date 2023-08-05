Geneva [Switzerland], August 5 (ANI): With a view to commemorating the abrogation of Article 370 and in order to celebrate “Naya Kashmir”, a poster manifestation was organised at the Broken Chair in front of the United Nations in Geneva.

The manifestation highlighted various positive developments in Jammu and Kashmir particularly in education, women’s empowerment, economic growth etc.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Speaks With Nepalese Counterpart Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Reviews Various Aspects of Indo-Nepal Cooperation.

Victor Koshelev, a representative of CECIDE, an NGO said, “This poster manifestation aims to display the economic developments taking place in Kashmir. We have been fighting any sort of extremism and violence in the world”.

Biro Diawara, Secretary General of Interfaith International, who was also part of the campaign said, “Today, August 5 marks the 4th anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 and 35 A. India has been facing many challenges like extremism and terrorism and this is attempt to rebuild Kashmir”.

Also Read | Imran Khan Arrested: Police Declare High-Security Alert in Islamabad, Rawalpindi After Former Pakistan PM Gets 3-Years Jail in Toshakhana Case.

He added, “This exposition is to show the international community about the developments taking place in the region”.

The banners displaced the various developments taking place in Jammu and Kashmir including modernisation in the farming sector, national highway expansion, building education infrastructure, skill development and much more.

On August 5, 2019, the central government revoked the special status, or autonomy, granted under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution to Jammu and Kashmir.

After the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35 (A), Jammu and Kashmir ushered into inclusive development in tourism and other sectors.

In the past few years, the government has developed new tourist destinations, heritage/cultural sites, Sufism/religious sites and adventure treks/sites attracting potential for all four seasons in the areas of nature, adventure, pilgrimage, heritage and sports.

More areas of tourism like amusement, water parks, adventure (water sports, rafting, rock climbing, snow parks) and entertainment are being explored to attract more tourists. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)