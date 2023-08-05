Islamabad, August 5: Following Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman's arrest, police have declared a high-security alert in Islamabad and Rawalpindi amid apprehensions of protests after the court's verdict, Pakistan-based ARY News reported. The decision comes after former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested from his Zaman Park residence soon after a court found him guilty of "corrupt practices" in the Toshakhana case and sentenced him to three years in prison on Saturday.

A police spokesperson said that the federal police of Pakistan have declared a security alert in Islamabad. Police said, "All officers have been directed to remain in their respective areas and checking enhanced in all areas of the federal capital," according to ARY News report. Imran Khan Arrested: Former Pakistan PM Gets 3-Years Jail in Toshakhana Case; Disqualified From Politics for 5 Years.

The police spokesperson further said that traffic flow has been routine and people can inform the police in case of any eventuality. Rawalpindi police have been kept on high alert with special instructions given to police to tackle possible protests after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan's arrest. A security alert has been declared within and outside Adiala jail, ARY News reported.

Police personnel have been deployed at key roads of Rawalpindi. Police authorities have asked subordinates to keep vigil over the situation. Imran Khan is likely to be taken to Adiala Jail after his arrest in Lahore, ARY News reported citing sources. It is pertinent to mention here that protests erupted in Pakistan after Imran Khan's arrest in the Al-Qadir case on May 9. Imran Khan Convicted in Toshakhana Case: Pakistan's Former Premier Sentenced to Three Years in Prison on Corruption Charges.

A Pakistan district and sessions court on Saturday sentenced Imran Khan to three years in prison in the Toshakhana case i.e. for illegally selling state gifts and he has been disqualified from politics for a period of five years, local media reported. The court also imposed a fine of Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 100,000 on the PTI chief, Geo News reported.

After his arrest, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday rejected the party's chairman Imran Khan's conviction in the Toshakhana case and said that PTI will use its right to challenge the decision by approaching the judiciary, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi has called the court's verdict "politically motivated" and "state-sanctioned." He said, "PTI will use its right to challenge the decision by knocking on the doors of the higher judiciary." He further said, "We will defend Imran Khan with all legal means, he said, while further adding that we will opt for all the legal ways to defend him," according to Geo News. Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the party's core committee will announce its next line of action after the meeting.

