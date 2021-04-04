Tbilisi [Georgia], April 4, (ANI): Hundreds of people gathered in front of the Parliament of Georgia in Tbilisi on Saturday (local time) to demand the lifting of the overnight curfew that was introduced in November amid a spike in new Covid-19 cases.

"We have marched on the parliament and will stay here until 5 a.m. People are tired of these restrictions; they are meaningless. Protests will continue until this curfew is lifted," Sputnik reported Naniko Samkharadze, a participant of the rally.

The protest is held on the 200th day since the curfew's introduction. The nationwide curfew is in effect from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. According to the country's authorities, the lifting of the restriction will lead to the start of the third coronavirus wave in Georgia, as reported by Sputnik.

Last month dozen of Georgians staged a picket against government restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus on March 6. In a silent protest, activists unfurled a long banner in central Tbilisi and called for the end of a 9 pm to 5 am curfew, which is now in place for the fourth consecutive month. Protest participants claim the measure, which is enforced with steep fines, is unconstitutional and no longer necessary since the country has registered a drop in the infection rate.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Georgia has registered a total of 283,369 COVID cases, with 3,804 COVID related death counts as of today. (ANI)

