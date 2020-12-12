Tbilisi [Georgia], December 12 (ANI/Xinhua): Georgia reported 3,907 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday taking the national count of cases to 187,006, the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health has said.

Among the new cases, 1,588 were confirmed in the capital city of Tbilisi.

As of Saturday, 154,241 patients have recovered and 1,744 others have died, the center said.Georgia reported its first confirmed case on February 26. (ANI/Xinhua)

