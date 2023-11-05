Berlin, Nov 5 (AP) The airport in the northern German city of Hamburg was closed to passengers, and flights were cancelled Saturday night after a vehicle broke through security and entered the premises, German news agency dpa reported.

Federal police said an armed man had broken through a gate with his vehicle and fired twice into the air with a weapon. Police also said that the man's wife had previously contacted them about a possible child abduction.

Also Read | Nepal Earthquake: Another Quake of Magnitude 4.2 on Richter Scale Recorded in Jajarkot District.

Several local German media reported that the man had two children inside his car.

Federal police spokesman Thomas Gerbert told dpa that a large number of officers from state and federal police were on site and in the vicinity of the vehicle. (AP)

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: United Nations Chief Antonio Guterres Says 'Horrified' by Blast Outside Gaza Hospital, Israel Envoy Gilad Erdan Hits Back.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)