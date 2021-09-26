Berlin, Sep 26 (AP) The general secretary of the center-left Social Democrats says he believes his party has been given a mandate to form a ruling coalition, based on exit polls in Germany's general election.

Lars Klingbeil was speaking moments after the exit polls were published by the two main television channels on Sunday.

Also Read | ISI Backed Ghulam Nabi Fai, Kashmir Groups Linked to US Based Khalistan Agitation.

In a poll by the ZDF channel, the SPD was slightly ahead of its main rival, the center-right Union bloc, 26per cent to 24per cent. In the poll published by the ARD channel, the parties pulled even at 25per cent.

The polls suggested significant gains for the Social Democrats, compared to its standing earlier this year, and a sharp drop for the Union bloc. Klingbeil says the party now “has the mission to form a coalition,” and for its top candidate, Olaf Scholz to become chancellor. (AP)

Also Read | Iceland Elects Its First Female-Majority Parliament.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)