Berlin [Germany], July 19 (Sputnik/ANI): The first 24 families of migrants in Greece who have children in need of medical care will arrive in Germany next week, Steve Alter, a spokesman for the German Interior Ministry said on Sunday, adding that the country would accept a total of 243 children along with their families.

"The Federal Minister [of the Interior of Germany Horst] Seehofer has decided that 243 children in need of treatment will be accepted [in Germany] from Greece along with the members of their families. The arrival of the first 24 families in [the central German city of] Kassel is scheduled for next Friday," Alter wrote on Twitter.

Also Read | Australia: Man From Melbourne Travels 32 Km to Have Butter Chicken Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Fined $1,652 by Victoria Police.

The spokesman added that the families would then move to nine federal states.

As part of an EU-led plan for the equitable distribution of migrant arrivals, several EU states have already accepted unaccompanied migrant children from Greece.

Also Read | Ravana Was 1st Person to Fly Aircraft? Sri Lanka Claims Enough Evidence Available, Tells People to help With Research.

Under the plan, EU nations have agreed to share in the relocation efforts of up to 1,600 minors. Germany, Luxembourg, France, the United Kingdom and Finland have all taken in children, but the numbers are still insignificant. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)