Beijing [China], September 6 (ANI): The German Ambassador to China, Jan Hecker, has died, a few days assuming his new role, the Federal Foreign Office announced on Monday.

"It is with deep sadness and dismay that we learned of the sudden death of the German Ambassador to China," the ministry said in a brief statement, as quoted by Sputnik. "Our thoughts at this moment are with his family and the people who were close to him."

Hecker was a foreign policy advisor to Chancellor Merkel before assuming office in Beijing last month.

So far, Germany's Foreign Office has not revealed the circumstances behind Hecker's death.

Last week, Hecker, along with other EU Heads of Mission in China met to show solidarity with their colleague from Lithuania Ambassador Diana Mickeviciene as she departed from Beijing. (ANI)

