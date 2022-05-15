Karachi [Pakistan], May 15 (ANI): Pakistan's terror turmoil showed again as a 15-year-old girl mysteriously went missing after the blast that took place in the Saddar area.

According to The Express Tribune, Yasir Saleem Khan, brother of the missing girl, lodged a report with the Predi police in which he stated that they are the residents of the Punjab Colony area of Karachi.

He further added; that he searched for his sister but did not find her.

The incident took place when chaos erupted in the Saddar area after the blast and the girl mysteriously disappeared after the blast.

On May 12, 2022, his mother and 15-year-old sister were returning home after shopping in Bohri Bazaar. When they reached Dawood Pota Road, a bomb exploded, as a result, his mother fell unconscious and chaos spread all around while his sister mysteriously vanished, Express Tribune reported, quoting Yasir Saleem Khan.

Police started an investigation after the case was registered. The number of militant attacks in Pakistan has increased by 24 per cent in April as the country lacks smart governance. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. (ANI)

