Moscow [Russia], Aug 9 (ANI/Sputnik): Over 284,000 new coronavirus cases were reported worldwide over the past 24 hours, and the total tally reached 19.1 million, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Saturday.

Over the past day, 284,441 new cases were reported to the WHO, and the overall number reached 19,187,943 since the start of the health crisis.

At the same time, 6,565 new coronavirus-related fatalities were registered globally over the given period, taking the overall death toll to 716,075. (ANI/Sputnik)

