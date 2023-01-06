Colombo [Sri Lanka], January 6 (ANI): Sri Lanka's former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his wife Ioma Rajapaksa on Thursday returned to Sri Lanka after spending their vacations in Dubai, reported Daily Mirror.

Rajapaksa and his wife arrived at Sri Lanka's Bandaranaike International Airport from Dubai on Thursday morning, confirmed the Airport Duty manager and the spokesperson of the Airport Immigration Department.

They arrived on an Emirates flight EK-650 from Dubai, according to Daily Mirror.

Gotabaya returned to Sri Lanka in September 2022 after fleeing the country in July 2022.

As per UK-based media, the onetime leader fled Sri Lanka as the country's economic crisis fuelled angry protests. Rajapaksa resigned after protesters angered by a debilitating economic crisis stormed his office and residence. On July 9, there were mass agitations in Sri Lanka calling for Rajapaksa's resignation.

Rajapaksa fled Sri Lanka in the early hours of July 13. He resigned as president after reaching Singapore, where he was issued a 14-day visit pass. He had fled to Singapore via the Maldives. After his stay in Singapore, he fled to Thailand.

The former President reached Thailand on August 11. Thailand has however denied reports that the former Sri Lankan President sought asylum in the country. The Thailand Foreign Ministry said it received a request from Rajapaksa to visit the country with no intention of seeking political asylum. (ANI)

