Athens, May 7 (AP) Greece and Egypt reaffirmed their commitment Wednesday to a proposed undersea electricity interconnection designed to transport renewable energy from North Africa to Europe.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi renewed the pledge during talks in Athens, following the signing of cooperation agreements across multiple sectors.

The planned 3,000-megawatt capacity cable will stretch nearly 1,000 kilometres across the eastern Mediterranean and has secured backing from the European Union, making it eligible for significant EU funding.

“This will allow both Greece and Europe to import low-cost energy – primarily wind energy, which you are able to produce very competitively – and export it to Europe,” Mitsotakis said during joint statements.

The project, estimated to cost around 4 billion euros (USD 4.5 billion), is expected to become operational within five years, under an ambitious timeline set by both governments. It aims to transmit solar and wind-generated power developed specifically for the project in Egypt, with private sector involvement led by Greece's Copelouzos Group.

El-Sissi highlighted the project's strategic importance. “It's not just a bilateral matter – it's a strategic regional project, as it creates a direct link that will extend to Europe via Greece,” he said. “We count on the European Union's support for this major initiative.”

The EU has expressed strong interest in expanding energy partnerships with non-member countries to diversify its energy sources and reduce its historic dependence on Russian energy following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Mitsotakis and el-Sissi also discussed regional security, migration challenges, and ways to deepen Egypt's relationship with the European Union.

“Greece is a steadfast ally of Egypt, including on matters concerning your country's relationship with the European Union,” Mitsotakis said, underlining Athens' role in fostering closer EU-Egypt ties.

The talks in Athens concluded with agreements to explore additional energy cooperation, facilitate expanded seasonal employment of Egyptian workers in Greece, and enhance collaboration across financial, defense, and cultural sectors. (AP)

