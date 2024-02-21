New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who is on a state visit to India, arrived in the national capital on Tuesday.

Notably, he is the Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker at the Raisina Dialogue 2024, which is scheduled to take place from February 21-23.

"Warm welcome to PM @kmitsotakis of the Hellenic Republic as he arrives in New Delhi on his first State Visit to India. Received by MoS @M_Lekhiat the airport. PM Mitsotakis is the Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker at #RaisinaDialogue2024," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

PM Mitsotakis is accompanied by senior officials and a high-powered business delegation.

Earlier, Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis arrived in New Delhi to attend the Raisina Dialogue.

He met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday, and the two leaders discussed the strengthening of India-Greece and India-Europe cooperation.

Meanwhile, delegates from multiple countries arrived in India to participate in the Raisina Dialogue.

Sweden's Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom and Latvia's Foreign Minister Krisjanis Karins arrived in India on Tuesday.

Bhutan Foreign Minister, Lyonpo DN Dhungyel, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis and Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna have also arrived for the conference.

Juraj Blanar, the Foreign Minister of the Slovak Republic and Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke BruinsSlot also arrived in India on Tuesday.

Raisina Dialogue is India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics, committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the global community.

The ninth edition of Raisina Dialogue is set to be held in Delhi from February 21-23. It is being organised by the Ministry of External Affairs in collaboration with the Observer Research Foundation.

Notably, this is the first bilateral Head of State or Head of Government level visit from Greece to India after 15 years; the last Prime Ministerial visit from Greece to India took place in 2008.

India-Greece relations have been elevated to 'Strategic Partnership' during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Greece in August 2023.

PM Mitsotakis will also visit Mumbai before returning to Athens. He will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan. Prime Minister Modi and PM Mitsotakis will hold bilateral discussions and PM Modi will also host a lunch banquet in honour of the visiting dignitary. (ANI)

