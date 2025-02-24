New Delhi, Feb 24 (360info) Transition to green buildings requires a structured and measurable approach that integrates sustainability at every stage of the building's lifecycle.

Sustainability is the key principle in designing buildings to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change.

It means prioritising the use of low-carbon materials and following sustainable construction practices from the outset.

As this entails identifying and exploring opportunities to shift to low-carbon pathways, it becomes imperative to have context-specific design guidelines for new and existing infrastructure stock to minimise greenhouse gas emissions.

Designing efficient buildings and sites, utilising low environmental impact materials, optimising water usage on site, adopting water conservation methods, managing waste on site and switching to renewable energy systems have to become an integral part of any new development.

A similar approach can be adopted for the existing infrastructure stock as well.

It is vital to quantify the performance of these structures to set higher benchmarks while monitoring the current consumption. This can be achieved through the green rating and certification of buildings.

Ancient buildings around the world, without the tags of ‘green buildings', are the best examples of low environmental impact construction that dispel the myth around high cost associated with low-carbon structures.

These buildings show us how to live in harmony with nature, utilise the existing resources efficiently, make the best of the climatic conditions and still provide a comfortable environment to the occupants.

The characteristic blue structures of Jodhpur, for example, are both aesthetically pleasing and useful, reflecting the city's adaptability to its climate by lowering heat absorption. Stepwells, or baolis, are another example of ancient water conservation methods that effectively alleviate water scarcity in dry areas.

Double-skin jaali is used in hot, arid regions like Jaipur and Agra to improve airflow and reduce heat gain. This is an example of a passive cooling technique.

Today, however, the manufacturing of construction materials in the peri-urban areas is disrupting the ecosystem.

According to a report by the World Resources Institute, 75 per cent of the world's infrastructure expected in 2050 is yet to be built.

This is not only a challenge but also an opportunity that can ensure development that meets the needs of people while making sure that it minimises greenhouse gas emissions.

Unlike operational carbon emissions, which can be reduced or offset through energy efficiency measures and renewable energy integration, embodied carbon in buildings remains embedded within the construction material and construction processes.

Achieving a low-carbon transition requires a structured and measurable approach that integrates sustainability at every stage of the building lifecycle.

By implementing context-specific strategies, the built environment can significantly reduce its environmental impact while enhancing resilience and efficiency.

A data-driven approach is essential to track progress, ensuring that sustainability measures are not only incorporated but also optimised over time.

Standardised frameworks and performance assessment tools play an important role in evaluating the effectiveness of green design interventions.

Green building ratings and certifications provide definitive guidelines to minimise the carbon footprint of new and existing infrastructure and set the roadmap to improved efficiency.

They ensure an impactful fight against climate action as these ratings emphasise:

Building according to climate and site conditions

Preserving and nurturing the natural site features such as trees and water bodies, Integrating passive design measures into building and site design that help in reducing the energy consumption of projects by keeping the indoor and outdoor temperatures naturally comfortable.

Material selection that helps in diverting construction waste from landfills, managing heat-gain inside the building and discouraging deforestation. These materials are easily available and have lower or equal costs as conventional materials.

The adoption of green building ratings and certifications is often limited to the affluent classes. This is largely due to the widespread myth that green buildings are inherently more expensive.

However, green buildings can be both affordable and practical if sustainable measures are integrated early—specifically during the design stage.

Buildings that are not designed with environmental considerations often require higher capital investments later.

A major obstacle to advancing climate action in the building and construction industry is the lack of awareness about green building development, rating systems, and certifications.

Additionally, limited understanding of pressing environmental issues and insufficient sensitivity toward conserving natural resources further hinder progress in adopting sustainable practices.

There is a need to gather and impart knowledge on the subject of climate change and climate-conscious design, create awareness at the grassroot level, and develop skillsets to use low environmental impact materials and technologies.

Most importantly, we need to use traditional wisdom and integrate it with new-age technologies in a way that low-cost and low environmental impact structures can be created that stand for decades to come.

As the fight to mitigate climate change aggravates, countries around the globe have recognised the strength of green building rating systems and integrating them in their policies.

The widespread adoption and integration of green ratings can be the proverbial ray of hope as the world stands together for climate action. (360info.org)

