Kabul [Afghanistan], May 15 (ANI): A group of women and girls in Afghanistan's Herat have provided work for themselves by establishing a kitchen and selling Afghani meals, Afghanistan-based Tolo News reported.

They made the kitchen in their house from where they daily sell food to their customers.

Head of the kitchen, Manizha Sadat, said: "Women are banned from working out of the house, we planned to be at home and have activities, so we started making Afghan traditional food."

Several women and girls asked the government to provide them with work outside their houses.

"We ask the government to support us and cooperate with us and allow us to work outside of our houses," said Yalda Hashimi, a kitchen worker.

According to the officials of this kitchen, they prepare hot food according to the order of their customers and send it to them, Tolo News reported.

"Recently we know about them through social media and now we are their customers and whenever we order the food they deliver it to our office," said Abdul Qadus Janidi, a Herat resident.

After universities and schools closed for girls and amid restrictions on the work of women and girls in foreign and domestic NGOs in the country, thousands of women have stayed at home. But some women and girls have turned to work such as learning skills and trades or other commercial activities to earn income. (ANI)

