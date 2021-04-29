Washington, Apr 29 (AP) President Joe Biden abandoned the COVID-19 safe elbow bumps as he left the House of Representatives after his first speech to Congress on Wednesday night.

Biden opted for fist bumps, back slaps, handshakes, and even some hand-holding as members of Congress approached him.

The longtime senator took his time leaving the chamber, and was standing in the aisle talking to lawmakers when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gaveled the session closed.

He chatted with senior Democratic leaders, including the head of the House Financial Services Committee, Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters of California, and Democratic Rep. Rosa DeLauro, who leads the House Appropriations Committee. Biden held DeLauro's hands as they spoke.

Biden engaged some Republicans, shaking hands with Ohio Sen. Rob Portman and grabbing his arm as they talked. The president appeared in no hurry to leave and spoke with most anyone who approached him, even taking one person's card.

He finally left the chamber at 10:21, 10 minutes after ending his speech. (AP)

