Kabul [Afghanistan], May 4 (ANI): Anas Haqqani, a senior member of the Taliban has addressed a gathering in Khost on Wednesday to discuss the prevalent problems pertaining to the ban on secondary girls' schools.

Addressing the gathering, which was attended by members of the Afghan government as well, Haqqani asserted that an assembly of attendees, including religious clerics and experts, will be called upon soon to discuss the problems relating to girls' schools, reported the Tolo news.

Although he refrained from naming groups or individuals, Haqqani stated that the issue will be resolved with negotiations and not fighting or "bloodshed", reported the Tolo news.

The Taliban member assured that some "good news" is on the forefront as well. He even accepted the fact that many people were quite disappointed in them.

"You will hear good news. It will make everyone happy. We should understand that the foreigners are undermining us in this regard. A lot of people have been disappointed. And they have the right to be disappointed. It was a major (issue) for the people," said Haqqani as reported by the Tolo news.

Further, a senior official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Shafay Azam stated that "There is a chance this time. If we lose this chance, we will face misery,"

The worldwide condemnation of the Taliban regime in Afghanistan had heightened after the Taliban decided to close all secondary schools for girls. Several activists and political parties have urged the Taliban to reconsider the ban on secondary schools for girls.

Earlier, the United Nations International Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF) expressed their concern that the closing of secondary and high schools for girl students is a serious issue.

However, the Taliban's Ministry of Education has assured that the schools for girls in grades 7-12 will be reopened in the near future. (ANI)

