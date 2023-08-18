Islamabad [Pakistan], August 17 (ANI): Reporters without Borders (RSF), a global media watchdog, has called on the Pakistan government to revoke "several draconian laws supposedly designed to combat ‘disinformation’, ‘cybercrimes’ and ‘spying’ that it (previous government) forced through parliament shortly before its (assembly) dissolution”, reported Dawn.

“The government should instead work with civil society on real reforms that would preserve press freedom and the right to information,” RSF added.

Also Read | Malaysia Plane Crash Videos: 10 Killed as Small Aircraft Crashes on Kuala Lumpur Expressway, Clips Show Chilling Moments.

The watchdog further said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government, hours before parliament's dissolution “pulled off the feat” of getting both chambers to hastily adopt controversial changes to the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) Ordinance, "which opens the way to more censorship."

According to Dawn, RSF further stated, "And even after its departure, it could be seen as another draconian bill, the previously introduced E-Safety Authority Bill 2023 if passed, into law soon. All of these laws, drafted without consultation with civil society, pose serious risks to press freedom. Instead of improving the situation of the media, they threaten them with censorship."

Also Read | Pakistan: Caretaker PM Anwaar-Ul-Haq Kakar Includes Yasin Malik's Wife Mishaal Hussain Malik in His Cabinet.

RSF said that it found that the amendments “contain only a few meagre advances."

It added the amendments “alarm more than they reassure. In fact, the Pemra, whose main duty since 2002 has been to approve electronic media licences in accordance with constitutional criteria, could as a result of these amendments become a full-blown censorship tool in the hands of the government.”

It noted that Pemra is now given “very broad discretionary power” to suspend any media outlet or revoke its licence for spreading “fake news.” And instead of being fined up to Rs 1 million rupees, a media outlet could now be fined up to Rs 10 million, reported Dawn.

As for amendments to the Official Secrets Act, the RSF said Section 8-A of the law, which introduces the notion of “enemy” [of the state], “makes no distinction between a spy and a person who has disseminated sensitive information in the public interest”.

However, the government approved an electronic security bill that would create the Digital Security Authority, which is a new digital media regulator composed of members appointed by the government, Dawn reported.

“If parliament passes the law, the government intends to give this new authority the almost-Orwellian power to record and monitor digital media content. And, with regards to (broadly defined) ‘fake news,’ it would have powers similar to those that the Pemra has over the broadcast media,” RSF said.

Shortly before that, the government also managed to rush through the adoption of its Official Secrets Amendment Act, 2023, “which could also be widely used to harass journalists”, RSF added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)