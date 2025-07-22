New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that the issue of Khalistani extremists and related groups is a matter of concern for India, and it has been brought to the attention of partners in the United Kingdom.

Discussions have also taken place between India and the UK regarding the extradition of fugitives to India, Misri said.

He made the remarks on Tuesday, during a special press conference held ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the UK and Maldives which begins tomorrow.

Foreign Secretary Misri said, "The issue of the presence of Khalistani extremists, bodies close to these people, is something that we have brought to the attention of our partners in the UK. We will continue to do so. This is a matter of concern not only to us but should be a matter of concern to our partners as well because this impacts social cohesion and social order in these other countries as well."

Answering a media query on the issue of fugitives in the UK, Misri said that there is a legal process to such requests regarding fugitives related to Indian law and India is working "very closely" with the UK on this issue.

"There have been a few questions fugitives related to Indian law and Indian justice, in the UK. These have been a matter of discussion between both sides and we have continued to make the case for these fugitives to be rendered to India. There is a legal process that such requests , issues go through in the other country, and we continue to follow very closely with our partners in the UK on these matters."

Foreign Secretary Misri, during the briefing informed that this would be PM Modi's fourth visit to the UK. "This visit, though, a short one will give both leaders the opportunity to review the entire gamut of the bilateral relationship."

He added, "The India UK partnership, as you're aware, was upgraded to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2021 and since then, has seen regular high level political exchanges, and both sides remain committed to taking this partnership to even higher levels, apart from the summit level, engagements."

The visit to the UK is at the invitation of Prime Minister Keir Starmer, while the state visit to the Maldives is at the invitation of President Mohamed Muizzu. (ANI)

