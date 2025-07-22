Thiruvananthapuram, July 22: British fighter jet F-35 B, which made an emergency landing at the international airport here over a month ago and has been parked since then, flew back on Tuesday after completing maintenance, airport sources said. The jet, which took off at 10.50 am, flew to Darwin in Australia, they said. The jet was brought out of the hangar and kept at that airport bay on Monday. British Royal Navy F-35B Stealth Fighter Jet Flies Back Home After Month-Long Stay at Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram Airport (Watch Videos).

British Fighter Jet Flies Back

VIDEO | Thiruvananthapuram: British Royal Navy F-35B Lightning fighter jet, which made an emergency landing at the international airport over a month ago, takes off. Known to be one of the most advanced fighter aircraft in the world and worth over USD 110 million, the jet… pic.twitter.com/DjWHCtU9eB — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 22, 2025

The British Royal Navy F-35B Lightning fighter jet is part of the UK's most advanced stealth fleet. Known to be one of the most advanced fighter aircraft in the world and worth over USD 110 million, the jet remained grounded at the international airport here since June 14 after it developed a technical snag.

