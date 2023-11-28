Islamabad [Pakistan], November 28 (ANI): Heavy rainfall in Pakistan's Chagai has led to the suspension of train services between Pakistan and Iran, ARY News reported citing railway officials.

ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

Also Read | US Murder Case: Man Who Killed His Mother and Stuffed Her Body in a Box in New York Could Walk Free if Cleared During Mental Health Assessment.

Pakistan's Railways officials said the railway track has drowned under the rainwater, leading to the suspension of goods trains in Iran.

Officials further said: "A goods train carrying sulphur cargo from Iran was stopped midway. An Iran-bound train from Quetta was also stopped at Dalbandin".

Also Read | North Korea Reports First Opposing Votes in Local Elections in Decades; 99.63% Voter Turnout Recorded.

The train service between two neighbouring countries used to remain suspended mostly owing to poor railway infrastructure, causing derailment as a routine, as per ARY News.

In June, a goods train destined for Iran from Quetta was derailed near Padag, resulting in the suspension of train service.

Before it, a freight train coming from Zahedan was derailed in Dalbandin in Chagai district.

The sources cited the tracks' dilapidated condition as the cause of the accident.

Pakistan-Iran freight train service was restored after the completion of repair and rehabilitation work on a railway track damaged due to heavy flash floods near Dalbandin in Chagai district, according to ARY News. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)