Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 19 (ANI/WAM): The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) has received Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director-General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, to further strengthen the continued cooperation between the two organisations, especially in providing care and support for women and children in the emirate.

Buhumaid was welcomed by a delegation led by Ahmed Darwish, Chairman of the Foundation, Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director-General of DFWAC, and several senior officials.

The delegation briefed Buhumaid on the foundation's key services, demonstrating the impactful work the DFWAC is carrying out in line with the highest international standards and practices.

Expressing her happiness at visiting the foundation, Buhumaid said, "I am truly proud of our national institutions, which show a remarkable commitment towards caring for our children and women to the fullest extent. The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children stands as a shining example of these pioneering organisations, putting in tremendous efforts to provide optimal care and support. Their dedicated services, programmes, and initiatives not only enhance the position and importance of women and children in our society but truly deserve to be highlighted and appreciated."

Ahmed Darwish emphasised that the Director-General's visit reflects her keen interest in staying ahead of the latest developments regarding the protection of women's and children's rights. He also added that it indicates the commitment of the UAE's leadership towards strengthening the societal status of women and children and further enhancing their roles within the community.

During the visit, Al Mansouri took Buhumaid on a tour of the foundation’s facilities, including the children's villas, the care and rehabilitation department, the play therapy room, the group therapy room, the relaxation room, and the call centre.

She also briefed the Director-General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai on the foundation’s awareness and education programmes. (ANI/WAM)

