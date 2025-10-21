By Rajnish Singh

New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): Hours after noted Hindi scholar Francesca Orsini was denied entry at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi and sent back, government sources confirmed that she has been blacklisted by Indian authorities for allegedly violating the terms of her tourist visa.

Officials, privy to the development, told ANI that Orsini was earlier placed on India's blacklist in March 2025 after it was found that she had engaged in activities inconsistent with the conditions of her visa during her previous visit.

"Francesca Orsini was on a tourist visa but was found violating visa conditions. She has been blacklisted since March 2025 for these violations," the source said.

The sources added that blacklisting foreign nationals for visa violations is a standard global practice, followed by many countries, to ensure compliance with immigration laws. "If a person is found violating visa conditions, he or she can be blacklisted," the source said.

Under Indian law, foreign nationals visiting the country must strictly adhere to the category and purpose mentioned in their visa. Tourist visa holders are prohibited from undertaking professional work, research, missionary activities, or any form of employment while in India.

Blacklisting prevents an individual from re-entering the country for a specific period or permanently, depending on the gravity of the violation. Such actions are coordinated between the Ministry of Home Affairs and immigration authorities.

The move aims to ensure that tourism, business, and other visa streams are used transparently and lawfully.

Orsini, a scholar of Hindi and professor emerita at SOAS, London University, was stopped from entering India even though she has a valid 5-year e-visa and deported immediately.

She arrived in Delhi on the night of October 20 via Hong Kong after attending an academic conference in China.

On October 20 evening, immigration officials at Delhi Airport stopped Orsini upon her arrival. Despite possessing a valid five-year e-visa, she was informed that she would be deported immediately and instructed to make travel arrangements for her return.

She had planned to visit friends during her trip and had last travelled to India as recently as October 2024.

Orsini has dedicated her life to the study of the Hindi language and literature. She is Professor Emerita at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London, where she served with distinction for many years. (ANI)

