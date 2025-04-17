Moscow [Russia], April 17 (ANI/ WAM): Near the Church of Elijah the Prophet of Obydenny in the centre of the capital, archaeologists have discovered the rarest find of the 16th-early 17th century - a double-sided seal-matrix. This is reported by the official portal of the Moscow Mayor and Moscow Government, according to TV BRICS.

On one side it shows a lion, on the other - a warrior with a sword and dagger, but not in full height, as it was customary, and at the waist. This format is extremely rare and may shed light on the peculiarities of local symbolism of the late Middle Ages.

In Obydenskie street the researchers also found an overlay of coloured metal of the XVII century with the image of a lion. According to experts, such elements could have served as decorations for belts or bags.

All artefacts will be transferred to museums.

According to Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, over the past 14 years, the capital's researchers have found more than 120 thousand unique items, with more than 47 thousand of them added to the museum fund over the past five years. (ANI/ WAM)

