Karachi, Nov 17 (PTI) A pot full of copper coins was discovered from a stupa at the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Mohenjo Daro during conservation work in Pakistan's Sindh province, a media report said here on Friday.

"Labourers were excavating a collapsed wall when they came across a pot full of ancient copper coins on Thursday. The coins, found carefully packed in the pot, have been sent to a laboratory for analysis,” The News International said quoting Director of Conservation and Preservation Syed Shakir Shah.

“Research would be undertaken to analyse how old these coins were besides interpreting the language and numbers inscribed on them. The exact time period and other relevant details could only be confirmed after a laboratory analysis,” the Director of Conservation and Preservation said.

Inscribed in 1980 on UNESCO's list of World Heritage Sites of Outstanding Universal Value, the Archaeological Ruins at Mohenjo Daro – the ruins of the ancient huge city of Mohenjo Daro – are built entirely of unbaked brick in the 3rd millennium B.C. – lie in the Indus Valley.

“The acropolis, set on high embankments, the ramparts, and the lower town, which is laid out according to strict rules, provide evidence of an early system of town planning,” as per UNESCO.

