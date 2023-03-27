Beijing [China], March 27 (ANI): Central American country Honduras has signed a joint communique formalising establishment of diplomatic ties with China, and severing its decades-long ties with Taiwan, Xinhua reported.

A joint communique was signed by Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang and Honduran Foreign Minister Eduardo Reina after they held talks in Beijing on Sunday.

Also Read | Pakistan Political Turmoil: PEMRA Bans Coverage of Rallies, Gatherings in Islamabad for Today.

The comminique statest that the Government of the Republic of Honduras recognizes that there is but one China in the world, the Government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory.

According to the communique, the People's Republic of China and the Republic of Honduras, in keeping with the interests and desires of the two peoples, have decided to recognize each other and establish diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level, effective from the date of signature of this communique, Xinhua reported.

Also Read | Cryptocurrency: Black, Hispanic Investors Struggle with Faith in Crypto.

The two governments agreed to develop friendly relations between the two countries on the basis of the principles of mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, mutual non-aggression, non-interference in each other's internal affairs, equality, mutual benefit and peaceful coexistence, the communique stated.

The Government of Honduras shall sever "diplomatic relations" with Taiwan as of this day and undertakes that it shall no longer develop any official relations or official exchanges with Taiwan. The Government of the People's Republic of China appreciates this position of the Government of the Republic of Honduras, the communique said.

Taiwan's Ambassador to Honduras, Vivia Chang on Saturday returned home as ties between the island country and Honduras worsened as reported Taiwan News.

When holding talks with Reina, Qin noted that the one-China principle is a prevailing consensus in the international community and a widely recognized basic norm in international relations.

"Honduras has made an important decision to recognize the one-China principle and join the mainstream of the world, which is in full accordance with the fundamental and long-term interests of Honduras and its people, and is also a choice to stand on the right side of history and the side of the vast majority of countries," Qin was cited as saying.

China highly appreciates Honduras' clear attitude and firm determination to establish diplomatic relations between the two countries, he added, Xinhua reported.

The establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Honduras is fair and square, which is a historical trend that no person or force can stop, Qin said.

Qin called on the two sides to strengthen their synergy and coordination and speed up consultations on important bilateral agreements and cooperation mechanisms. He also welcomed Honduras in supporting and joining the Belt and Road Initiative, the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, Xinhua reported.

China will fully support Honduras' economic and social development and improvement of its people's living standards, Qin said, adding that China is willing to expand imports of Honduran speciality products, encourage Chinese companies to invest in Honduras, participate in large-scale infrastructure construction in Honduras, and give priority to the implementation of projects benefiting people's livelihoods.

The establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Honduras will not only benefit the two peoples but will also have an important impact on strengthening unity and cooperation among developing countries and promoting greater democracy in international relations, Qin said.

For his part, Reina said the establishment of diplomatic relations between Honduras and China has opened a new era of bilateral relations and taken a historic step, which will greatly benefit the two peoples, Xinhua reported.

Honduras promises to abide by the one-China principle and is ready to work with China to further enhance bilateral relations, advance bilateral cooperation in various fields at full speed, and strengthen communication and coordination in multilateral fields so as to achieve mutual benefit and win-win results, Reina said.

When attending a joint press conference together with Reina after their talks, Qin said Honduras has chosen to stand together with 181 countries in the world and made the political decision to recognize and pledge to abide by the one-China principle and establish diplomatic ties with China without any preconditions, which fully conforms to the fundamental and long-term interests of Honduras and its people, Xinhua reported.

"This once again fully proves that adhering to the one-China principle is the right choice in keeping with the general interests of the world and the trend of the times," Qin said.

"We want to make it clear to the Taiwan authorities that 'Taiwan independence' separatist activities go against the will and interests of the Chinese nation, go against the historical trend, and will only lead to a dead end," Qin said.

Reina said Honduras is willing to strengthen cooperation with China on finance, trade, infrastructure, science and technology, culture and tourism, and maintain closer communication and coordination under multilateral frameworks, Xinhua reported.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Sunday also made remarks on the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Honduras.

Noting that Honduras is an important country in Central America, the spokesperson said: "This is the right choice that is in line with the prevailing trend and supported by the people. China highly appreciates that."

By following the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, China stands ready to enhance friendly cooperation with Honduras in various fields to the benefit of the two countries and peoples, the spokesperson said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)