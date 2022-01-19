Hong Kong, January 19 (ANI): Hong Kong independence activist Edward Leung has been released from prison on Lantau Island, after spending four years at a top security facility for taking part in violent demonstrations in February 2016, according to reports on Wednesday.

According to Wall Street Journal, now the 30-year-old Leung left prison before dawn today.

On his Facebook page early today, Leung wrote that he has been released and that he would leave the limelight, stop using social media and decline all media interviews. He added that he was subject to a supervision order, a rule for inmates released early, The Wall Street Journal reported.

"Separated for four years, I want to cherish this valuable time to be reunited with my family and return to a normal life with them," he wrote before deleting his Facebook account. "Heartfelt thanks to everyone's care and love."

Edward Leung was serving his sentence for the last six years for his part in violent demonstrations in February 2016, after China-imposed national security law, enacted in 2020, which criminalizes acts and calls for secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign powers.

China has strengthened control over Hong Kong through varieties of laws including the draconian National Security Law. The people of the semi-autonomous city are facing increasing policing and the crackdown.

According to a media report, most of Hong Kong's opposition lawmakers, activists are either in jail or have fled overseas since the national security law crackdown began. (ANI)

