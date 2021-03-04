New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): After an India-sponsored resolution was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Wednesday to mark 2023 as the 'International Year of Millets', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed gratitude to all nations who co-sponsored the resolution, adding that India is honoured to be at the forefront of popularising millets.

The UNGA on Wednesday unanimously adopted a resolution tabled by India along with other countries including Bangladesh, Kenya and Nepal to mark 2023 as the 'International Year of Millets'.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "India is honoured to be at the forefront of popularising Millets, whose consumption furthers nutrition, food security and welfare of farmers. This also offers research and innovation opportunities for agriculture scientists and start-up communities."

"Gratitude to all the nations who initiated and co-sponsored the resolution on International Year of Millets at the @UN. Distinguished delegates were also served delicious Millet Murukku! This is one snack I also relish and urge all of you to try it as well," PM Modi wrote in a subsequent tweet.

Meanwhile, TS Tirumurti, permanent representative of India to the United Nations, took to Twitter to thank all the countries who co-sponsored the resolution, saying that this is a big step to promote nutritional and ecological benefits of millets to the millets as a key component of food basket and effect policy changes.

"Delighted that Indian sponsored @UN resolution on "International Year of Millets 2023" was adopted by consensus in UNGA this morning. Big step to promote nutritional and ecological benefits of millets to the world as a key component of food basket & effect policy changes," he tweeted.

"Big thank you to all co-sponsors, especially Bangladesh, Kenya, Nepal, Nigeria, Russia and Senegal, and all Member States of @UN for their strong support! Glad that all Member States enjoyed the delicious millet "murukku" distributed by our Mission @IndiaUNNewYork," he said in a subsequent tweet. (ANI)

