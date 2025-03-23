Houston, Mar 23 (AP) Houston police are looking for two suspects after six men were shot and wounded early Sunday at an after-hours nightclub.

Four of the wounded are in critical condition, said Assistant Chief James Skelton during a news conference. He provided no information on the conditions of the two other victims.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Forces Push Deeper Into Gaza, Surrounding Rafah Neighbourhood.

Dispatchers were called around 3 a.m. to the packed nightclub, which was still serving drinks after the city's bars are supposed to be closed, Skelton said.

He said police are reviewing video and talking to witnesses, but the preliminary investigation suggests that the people involved knew each other. He described it as an “isolated attack” that illustrates the problems of after-hours clubs.

Also Read | Canada Elections 2025: New PM Mark Carney To Kick Off Poll Campaign Amid Trade War and Annexation Threats From US President Donald Trump.

“Establishments like this, that harbor within our city, contribute to crime,” Skelton said. “So the Houston Police Department, we are targeting these locations, and we're going to shut them down because it harbors the DWIs and the assaults, and that's exactly what we saw here tonight.”

Officers are looking for a black car with the two suspects in it, he added. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)