Muzaffarabad [PoJK], January 6 (ANI): Human rights activist Amjad Ayub Mirza has strongly condemned the recent call for jihad by the Prime Minister of Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK), Chaudhary Anwar ul Haq, during the observance of the so-called Right to Self-Determination Day on January 5.

The event, which was organised by various factions of radical groups, saw the Prime Minister address a crowd, promising his government's support for the revival of jihadi culture in the region.

During the public meeting, slogans of "al-jihad, al-jihad" were chanted by the participants, with Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq energetically endorsing the sentiment. This controversial stance has sparked concerns among political leaders and activists about the potential destabilising effects on the region.

Mirza condemned the Prime Minister's actions, calling them an opportunistic political strategy aimed at regaining popularity. He pointed out that since the civil rights movement launched by the Joint Awami Action Committee, Prime Minister Haq's administration has faced growing unpopularity. According to Mirza, Haq is now seeking to rally support from right-wing jihadi factions, a move which he described as both dangerous and reckless.

Mirza also warned that such rhetoric could undermine the ongoing political struggle for social justice in PoJK. He emphasised that the region's people have been fighting for their civil rights for years, and that calls for violent jihad could derail their peaceful efforts.

Expressing further concern, Mirza suggested that Pakistan's spy agency, the ISI, might be orchestrating a new proxy war in the region. However, he made it clear that the people of PoJK would not support this "dangerous adventurism," stressing that the region's political struggle should remain focused on justice, peace, and democracy, not violence.

This development has raised alarm among human rights groups, urging greater international attention to the increasing influence of militant elements in PoJK's political landscape. (ANI)

