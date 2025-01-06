Kathmandu, January 6: Buddha Air, a domestic passenger aircraft operating in Nepal on Monday morning made an emergency landing at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu after reporting "flame out" in the left engine. Issuing a press release, the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) announced that Buddha Air's (BHA953) made a landing after reporting "flame out" in the left engine after take-off at 10:37 am (NST).

"The aircraft, Buddha Air flight no BHA953, took off from Kathmandu at 10:37 am (0453 UTC) carrying 72 passengers and four crew members, to Chandragadhi (Bhadrapur) and at 43 nautical miles east reported flame out. After flying on single engine and following a full emergency declaration, it returned back to Kathmandu. From the Gurans point using VOR approach landed at the Tribhuvan International Airport at 11:15 am (UTC 0530) safely," the release from Tribhuvan International Airport read.

काठमाडौंबाट भद्रपुर उडान नं. 953, जहाज कल साईन 9N-AJS, मा दायाँ इञ्जिनमा प्राविधिक समस्या देखिएको हुँदा जहाजलाई पुनः काठमाडौं डाईभर्ट गरि 11:15 मा त्रिभुवन विमानस्थलमा सुरक्षित अवतरण गराईएको छ । जहाजलाई हाम्रा टेक्निकल टिमले चेकजाँच गरिरहेका छन् । यात्रुहरुलाई अर्को जहाजबाट… — Buddha Air (@AirBuddha) January 6, 2025

As per the flight carrier, the aircraft is undergoing technical inspection. "A separate aircraft is being arranged for the passengers to fly towards the destination," the company said in a statement.

According to the officials, the airport in Kathmandu also was closed for a brief period of time. "After the landing of the aircraft, the airport is now functional and open," a spokesperson of Tribhuvan International Airport told ANI over phone.