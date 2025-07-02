World News | Hurdles Remain, Say Mediators, as Trump Claims Israel Agreed to 60-day Gaza Ceasefire

Washington, DC [US], July 2 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump said that Israel has "agreed to the necessary conditions to finalise a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza", reported CNN. However, it was not confirmed if Hamas would accept the terms.

On the social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, "My Representatives had a long and productive meeting with the Israelis today on Gaza. Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions to finalise the 60-Day CEASEFIRE, during which time we will work with all parties to end the War."The post further read, "The Qataris and Egyptians, who have worked very hard to help bring Peace, will deliver this final proposal. I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this Deal, because it will not get better -- IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

The Times of Israel reported that an official from one of the Arab mediating countries said that major hurdles remain and that the sides will still need to hold proximity talks in order to close remaining gaps.

Remaining sticking points also include Hamas's demand for a return to old mechanisms for distributing humanitarian aid or the establishment of a new system to replace the current one managed by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, Arab diplomats from mediating countries told The Times of Israel.

The US President is scheduled to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House next week. While in the US, Netanyahu will also meet with Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and senior lawmakers.

Israeli Minister Ron Dermer, already in Washington, is holding talks on regional diplomacy and Gaza, following Israel's recent conflict with Iran, The Jerusalem Post reported. earlier. Netanyahu said he would meet officials to discuss security-related matters and trade agreements.

"I'm expected to travel to the United States next week for meetings with US President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State and National Security Advisor Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, the President's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, and the Secretary of Commerce," Netanyahu said during a cabinet meeting.

Earlier, the Israeli cabinet held a discussion and will wait to hear about Dermer's meetings in Washington before considering additional significant steps in Gaza. (ANI)

