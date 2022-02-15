Beijing [China], February 15 (ANI): Amid the ongoing military buildup at the Russian-Ukrainian border, China called on all sides to adopt an open attitude, and work for the earnest implementation of the Minsk-2 agreement through dialogue and negotiation.

Speaking at the press conference, the Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said, "We call on all sides to adopt an equal and open attitude, and work for the earnest implementation of the Minsk-2 agreement through dialogue and negotiation so as to create conditions for a political resolution of the Ukraine crisis."

Answering the question on Pentagon's remark that China's tacit support for Russia on the Ukrainian issue was alarming, the Chinese spokesperson said, "Under the current circumstances, exaggerating and hyping up the possibility of warfare is not responsible behaviour."

He added that resorting readily to sanctions and pressure won't help with deescalating the situation. "Clamoring for bloc confrontation will only lead to the old path of the Cold War."

President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said that Russia came up with security guarantee proposals for the United States and NATO to head off a war in Europe.

Putin made these remarks after hosting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Moscow, Russian news agency Sputnik reported.

"As for whether we want this, of course not. That is why we proposed negotiations that should result in an arrangement guaranteeing equal security for all, including our country," Putin told a news conference after he was asked whether a war was looming over Europe.

Amid increasing tension over Ukraine between Russia and Western countries of the NATO, the UN Secretary-General declared on Monday that "there is no alternative to diplomacy."

"I am deeply worried by the heightened tensions and increased speculation about a potential military conflict in Europe", Antonio Guterres told journalists, in a statement at UN Headquarters in New York. (ANI)

