New York [US], October 23 (ANI): The US Department of Homeland Security said on Wednesday (local time) that its agents arrested nine men accused of living in the United States illegally, The New York Times reported.

The men, mostly from West Africa and some with prior arrests, were targeted in an operation "focused on criminal activity relating to selling counterfeit goods," the department said. The agents also arrested four protesters.

Also Read | 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2': Bill Gates Says 'Jai Shri Krishna' in Popular Daily Soap Promo (Watch Video).

People across New York City appeared on edge after the raid, seemingly bracing for the activation of US President Donald Trump's threat to deploy military personnel and Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to New York City, which he often casts as lawless and dangerous. Trump has already moved to send troops to other Democratic-led cities -- Chicago, Washington, Memphis, Los Angeles and Portland, Ore.

On Wednesday evening, the depth of the anger over the raid was evident as several hundred demonstrators rallied at 26 Federal Plaza, the New York City headquarters of ICE. Lifting placards and their voices, the demonstrators chanted, "Vendor power!"

Also Read | East Asia Summit 2025: EAM S Jaishankar To Represent PM Narendra Modi at 20th Summit in Malaysia on October 27, Announces MEA.

The demonstrators marched north from Foley Square to Canal Street, filling about five blocks as they walked, before turning onto Broadway. One woman climbed on a police car in front of the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse.

"It's important to be here," said Philip Clay, 45, an English tutor and visual artist from Queens who was demonstrating. "No ICE," as per NYT.

Earlier, Bethany Li, the executive director of a civil rights organisation, said that many people in and around Chinatown felt afraid but ready to resist. Her organisation, the Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund, is blocks from where the raid took place.

"People have been scared by the fact that the federal government is coming in and harming and threatening residents in immigrant neighbourhoods," Li said. "But then I think there's also this mood of defiance. It's like: 'No, ICE can't come in and terrorise our communities in this way. Not in New York.'"

As per The New York Times, some vendors who lingered on Wednesday condemned the raid as demeaning and racist.

"How many white people pass here?" said Mohamed Toure, 46. "All of them have papers? No."

Toure said he was stopped by federal officers on Tuesday afternoon and asked for his papers. "We need a little bit of respect, too," he said, adding that agents were going up only to Black vendors.

The Department of Homeland Security sent a tweet on Wednesday hailing the raid. "Everyone does not, in fact, like counterfeit products being sold. Nor do they like violent illegal aliens," the agency's tweet said.

Earlier in the day, Todd Lyons, the acting director of ICE, had defended the raid during an interview on Fox News and promised an increase in arrests.

In New York City, elected officials and human rights advocates denounced Tuesday's sweep.

The New York attorney general, Letitia James, announced that she had launched an online portal to collect photos and videos of ICE officials to determine whether they were breaking the law during enforcement actions.

For generations, Canal Street has been a gathering point for merchants of Asian descent, especially those from China. But when migrants began to arrive in New York City by the tens of thousands three years ago under former President Joe Biden, West African vendors flocked to the area to sell their wares.

Andrew B Wolf, an assistant professor of global labour and work at Cornell University who researches street vending, said that it is common for ethnic groups to specialise in certain industries after the first arrivals gain a foothold and begin to channel in newcomers.

"There's the one person actually making money in the community, and then the other people come," Wolf said, as quoted by The New York Times.

He noted that the Police Department regularly conducts operations in the neighbourhood, arresting vendors and confiscating their property. He said that the city's real estate, retail and restaurant groups had lobbied to make it difficult for vendors to get licenses, making them a frequent target of law enforcement.

Police officers raided the Canal Street area in August 2023, focusing on Wooster and Lispenard Streets. They arrested eight vendors, seizing millions of dollars in merchandise. In January, they conducted another sting, arresting several vendors and recovering suitcases and black trash bags filled with watches and other goods.

Residents said that they were used to seeing police officers -- not federal agents -- arresting vendors.

"This is definitely not normal," said Barrett Maguire, 64, a building superintendent in TriBeCa. Maguire has walked down Canal Street since the 1980s, encountering sellers hawking fake designer bags and sunglasses.

Jean-Claude and Aurore Csont, visiting New York on their honeymoon from Toulouse, France, were in a double-decker tourist bus that had rumbled along Canal Street days before the raid. They saw the street teeming with vendors, their wares displayed on sheets and in little carts.

"They have to live, you know," Csont said. "They're not really bothering anyone."

Csont said that they had seen vendors like them in Rome and Paris, and she viewed them as "part of the charm."

Jack Tchen, a historian who studies New York's Chinatown, said that the raid had paralysed activity in a part of the city where Chinese immigrants had worked for decades to build a home. Tchen said that the raid followed a pattern of discrimination against people of Chinese descent in America.

"Anti-Chinese attitudes have been in this country for a long time," said Tchen, whose work focuses on what he describes as antiracist and anti-colonialist stories. "Whereas, oftentimes Chinese-made goods were very welcomed. The elites -- you know, porcelain, silks, furniture -- and cheap stuff -- fortune cookies. Everything has been readily consumed in the American commercial culture."

Though street vendors have sometimes irritated shopkeepers because they block doorsteps and create a crowded environment, they also can bring in more business. Some competitors lamented their absence.

"There's nobody out here," said Awa Ngam, who has been selling sweatshirts and T-shirts with a license at Canal and Lafayette Streets for more than a decade and who has seen West African vendors there for years. "I don't like it today." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)