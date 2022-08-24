New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): Justice Dalveer Bhandari of the International Court of Justice called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi on Wednesday.

Earlier on July 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Droupadi Murmu taking over as India's President as a "watershed moment" for the country, especially for the poor, marginalised and downtrodden.

Murmu became India's first tribal President. PM Modi also extended best wishes to Murmu for a fruitful Presidential tenure. The Prime Minister hailed Murmu's oath-taking speech and said she gave a message of hope and compassion.

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana administered the oath of office of the President to Murmu in the Central Hall of Parliament.

The 64-year-old defeated opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha to become the first tribal and the second woman to hold the top constitutional post. President Murmu in her address to the nation after being sworn in stated that she was the first President to be born in independent India and was honoured to take charge at a time when the country is completing 75 years of Independence.

She also said her elevation to the post is not only her own achievement but that of every poor of the country and is a reflection of the confidence of crores of Indians. Soon after the oath ceremony, President Murmu assumed the office of President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. (ANI)

