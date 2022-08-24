Bangkok, August 24: A Thai court on Wednesday suspended Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha from office while it considers a legal challenge to his term limit. The development comes after opposition parties brought forward a case that Prayuth, who seized power in a military coup in 2014, has overstayed his term in office, the BBC reported.

Thailand's constitution limits prime ministers to eight years in office. Thailand PM Prayut Chan-O-Cha Suspended From Duty by Country’s Constitutional Court.

Prayuth had retained office in 2019 under a military government guided election. Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan, also a former army chief, will likely become the interim Prime Minister, according to the cabinet line of succession.

