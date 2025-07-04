Tel Aviv [Israel], July 4 (ANI/TPS): The IDF says it now holds operational control over 65 per cent of the Gaza Strip.

This follows intensified military action across the Strip. It is estimated that over the past week, IDF forces eliminated more than 100 Hamas operatives, including a senior commander Hakem al-Issa.

Since the start of the war, the Israeli Air Force has struck over 7,500 terror targets, including weapons sites, tunnels and rocket launchers. (ANI/TPS)

