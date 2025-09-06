Tel Aviv [Israel], September 6 (ANI/TPS): The IDF has called on Gaza City residents to evacuate to Khan Yunis, where a humanitarian zone has been established due to the expansion of military operations in Gaza City as part of the "Gideon's Chariots B" operation.

"The humanitarian zone includes vital humanitarian infrastructure such as field hospitals, water pipelines, and water desalination facilities, alongside the continuous provision of food supplies, tents, medicines, and medical materials, which will be delivered in coordination between the Unit for Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories and the international community", wrote Adraee on X.

Also Read | India-US Relationship Vital, Say BJP and Allies As Donald Trump Calls PM Narendra Modi As 'Great Prime Minister'.

The IDF spokesperson added that Israel "confirms that efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to the zone and to adapt the infrastructure will continue consistently in cooperation with the United Nations and international organizations, in parallel with the expansion of the ground maneuver." (ANI/TPS)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)