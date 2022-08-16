Kabul [Afghanistan], August 16 (ANI): A year after the Taliban completes a year in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of US troops, US President Joe Biden's competence has been heavily questioned as the ill-executed withdrawal of the American forces led to the imposition of the brutal Taliban regime on Afghanistan causing denial of the most basic human rights, the Washington Examiner reported.

With the Taliban back in charge on Afghan soil, extreme terrorism has upsurged in the country a the Groups that had become dormant are now active again, said the director for South and Central Asia at Hudson Institute, Husain Haqqani.

One year after the American withdrawal, the Taliban imposed a brutal Islamist dictatorship on Afghanistan's 39 million people, denying the most basic human rights, Haqqani said, adding that their oppression of women, whom they deny the right to work or study, is appalling.

Moreover, the second-order consequences of the Afghan withdrawal are such that Russia and China might now assume that they, too, could test US willingness to undertake military operations with all their might.

Furthermore, the consequences of the badly executed withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan not only include diminishing America's international standing but it at the same also left its allies thinking whether the US would fulfil its commitments about their defence or leave them on their own as it did in the case of Afghanistan, the Washington Examiner reported.

Underlining how the US could have dealt with the issue in a more sustainable manner, Husain Haqqani said that the administration should have pulled back troops through a deal with the Afghan government, leaving a small force behind that could have helped the Afghan military keep the Taliban at bay.

However, both the Trump administration as well as the Biden's bartered a wrong deal with the Taliban and caused the disaster for Afghans, Haqqani added.

Since the Taliban seized power in Kabul last year, the human rights situation has been exacerbated by a nationwide economic, financial and humanitarian crisis of unprecedented scale. Acts of terror, killings, blasts and attacks have become a regular affair with unabated human rights violations involving ceaseless murder of civilians, destroying mosques and temples, assaulting women, and fueling terror in the region.

With the US troop's withdrawal from the country, large-scale violence has been unleashed creating political uncertainty in different parts of the country.

At least 59 per cent of the population is now in need of humanitarian assistance - an increase of 6 million people compared with the beginning of 2021, according to UNAMA. (ANI)

