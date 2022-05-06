Islamabad [Pakistan], May 6 (ANI): Former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has accused his former aides Aleem Khan and Jahangir Khan Tareen of seeking illegal benefits from him during his tenure.

"Aleem Khan expected me to legalise his 300-acre land near Ravi. I developed differences with him," said Khan in a podcast.

In a further statement, talking about Jahangir Tareen, the PTI supremo said his problem was the sugar crisis on which a commission was also formed. "Tareen stood with those who are the biggest dacoits in the country. When I ordered a probe into the matter, differences developed with Tareen."

As per local media reports, before coming to power, the then Pakistan's Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif held a secret meeting with Tareen and discussed the ouster of the Imran Khan government.

Blaming his allies further, Khan said the beneficiaries of a corrupt system are sitting in the institutions and there are people in our institutions who support them.

However, expressing his displeasure at being maltreated during the PTI regime in the province, Imran Khan's once-close confidant, Aleem Khan, too accused him of patronising corruption.

Criticising the present government, the former prime minister said 60 per cent of the people in the cabinet are currently on bail, The News International reported.

"Shahbaz Sharif's Rs 16 billion corruption reference is an open and shut case. Sharif's family is either on bail or convicted, they are now imposed on the nation."

The PTI supremo also said that he has never interfered in the judiciary and courts are not taking action against those who overthrew the government with Rs 20-25 crores.

While addressing a public gathering previously in March, Imran Khan has called former members of his party a 'clique of looters' who have united to protect their vested interests by creating hype about a no-trust motion against the government. (ANI)

